NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Archdiocese of New York and New York’s Very Own PIX11 have partnered to broadcast Easter Sunday Mass live from St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan will lead the Easter Mass services.

Watch the stream below on Sunday, April 9, starting at 10 a.m. for about 90 minutes.

PIX11 has also been broadcasting Christmas Midnight Mass from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the tri-state area for over 40 years.