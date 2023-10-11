BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man on his way to a wedding discovered a rodent riding on the hood of his car.

The man, identified by his social media as Kevin Coop, said the rat suddenly appeared from under his hood while driving. After a little exploring, it disappeared as quickly as it emerged.

Coop said he eventually lifted his hood to find the rodent still crawling around and no amount of coaxing could get it out.

In the video, viewers can hear Coop’s desperate plea to the rat, begging to rodent to not eat his wires.

