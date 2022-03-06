NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of Manhattan Sunday morning for an event that honored two fallen NYPD officers.

The annual New York Road Runner’s Salsa, Blues, and Shamrocks 5K in Washington Heights was launched in 1998 as a way to celebrate the vibrant community, promote neighborhood safety and introduce young children to the sport. The tradition continued this year, with 1,000 children participating in the race.

After the youth race, the main event unfolded. This year’s 5K paid tribute to NYPD Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were shot and killed in January while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem.

Rivera was involved in the city’s running community as a member of Dyckman Run Club. Elvin Adames, the club’s co-founder, said the sport brings communities together.

“We’re here to show the power of how running brings us together; it’s community and that’s what it’s about,” Adames said.