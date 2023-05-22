HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thirteen-year-old Garrett Warren was witnessed pushing 11-year-old Alfa Barrie into the Harlem River before slipping and falling in himself, police sources told PIX11 News.

Another boy witnessed the incident happen, according to law enforcement sources.

Barrie’s body was discovered this past Saturday in the Hudson River near 102nd Street and Riverside Drive. Two days earlier, the body of Warren was pulled from the Harlem River near the Madison Avenue Bridge.

The medical examiner said Warren died from accidental drowning, but the office reserved a determination on Barrie’s cause of death until it consulted further with detectives.

The two boys were seen in the vicinity of the Harlem River on the evening of May 12, and many are puzzled as to why Barrie’s body was found on the west side of Manhattan.

Barrie’s family said they didn’t know how close the boys were because they went to different schools and lived in different boroughs. Barrie lived in the Bronx, and Warren lived in Harlem.