NEW YORK (PIX11) – New Yorkers may recognize these symbols found at bus stops, on restaurant menus, and on work permits issued by the Department of Buildings.

Now, QR codes are being used to steal personal information, according to the latest consumer report issued by the Federal Trade Commission in December.

In a Reddit post on Tuesday, a sign posted in a New York City building warned residents of a potential scam involving a QR code.

“An individual wearing a hoodie and mask followed a delivery person and posted signs on all apartment door knobs,” the flier read. “We did not authorize this person to enter or to distribute materials. We have been informed by the authorities the QR code associated with the tag is a means by which to steal your personal information including passwords, logins, and more.”

The flier urged residents not to scan the QR code and to change their account passwords if they already scanned it.

The FTC also warned consumers of other scams using a QR code:

Scammers can cover up QR codes on parking meters or other public places with a QR code of their own, sending victims to a spoofed site that looks real but isn’t.

Scammers are also sending QR codes by text message and emails and may make up a compelling reason for users to scan them, including a package not being able to be delivered, problems with an online account that requires personal information to be confirmed, and suspicious activity on your account which requires a password change.

Do not click or scan QR codes in unusual places, FTC officials warned.

Some ways to protect your personal information include:

Looking for misspellings or a switched letter.

Not scanning a QR code in an email or text message you were not expecting, even if the message seems urgent.

Calling the company directly to make sure it has tried to contact you via the message you received.

