TEANECK, N.J. (PIX11) – Teaneck High School students will be walking out of class Wednesday in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The walkout is expected to happen at 1:30 p.m. The students received approval to walk out from the head of Teaneck Public Schools.

A pro-Israel rally was held Tuesday night on the Municipal Green in Teaneck. Organizers of that event said the upcoming walkout was an “overtly antisemitic rally.”

