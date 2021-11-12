TIMES SQUARE, MANHATTAN – Advocates and immigrants marched 11 miles on Friday in support of an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants.

They said it’s to bring awareness in getting elected officials to create immigration reform.

The march started on 110th Street and Central Park West in Manhattan by the Frederick Douglass sculpture and ended in Park Slope, Brooklyn at Senator Chuck Schumer’s home.

Organizers said they marched because parts of the Biden administration’s Build Back Better package do not create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. They say a parole plan in the package would waive immigration requirements for five years with a chance to extend for another five years for those who’ve been living in the United States before 2011.

Anu Joshi, vice president of policy at The New York Immigration Coalition, said they’re demanding Schumer deliver on his promises.

“Senator Schumer, who’s our New York Senator, made a promise that he was going to deliver citizenship for millions including hundreds of thousands that are living here in New York and raising their families,” Joshi said.

The 11-mile march is part of their continued efforts in this fight. Last month, the same groups camped out overnight in front of Schumer’s Brooklyn home also calling for a pathway to citizenship then.

“We are at the finish line and we have not yet gotten citizenship into the final budget bill and so we want to make sure that Senator Schumer understands how important this issue is and how we will not forget and we are going to hold him accountable,” Joshi added.