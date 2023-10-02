LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Friends, family and others gathered this weekend to hold the Long Island United Walk for Recovery and Hope.

The walk is dedicated to those affected by fentanyl, a drug that’s responsible for the most overdose deaths in the U.S.

Merri Eddy, whose son, Travis, fatally overdosed on fentanyl and a horse tranquilizer known as tranq in February, said many users don’t even realize the dangers that exist.

The walk was in its eighth year and organized by five different local groups.

