NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pharmacy workers at Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, are planning another walkout at the end of the month.

Employees staged walkouts at select locations across the country in early October. But organizers hope the protest will go nationwide.

A Walgreens pharmacy manager who helped organize the walkouts told The Associated Press that teams were short-staffed and overworked, especially with the additional demands from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s led to upset customers,” said the organizer, who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity for fear of being punished by the company. “It’s led to medication errors, vaccination errors, needle sticks.”

Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman said the company is listening to the employees’ concerns.

“We are committed to ensuring that our entire pharmacy team has the support and resources necessary to continue to provide the best care to our patients while taking care of their own wellbeing,” Engerman said in a statement.