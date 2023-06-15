FAIR LAWN, N.J. (PIX11) – Family, friends, and colleagues will gather in New Jersey Thursday to remember FDNY firefighter Mark Batista, who died last week while saving his daughter from rough waters at a Jersey Shore beach.

Wake services for the 39-year-old, who spent 15 years serving in the FDNY as both an EMT and a firefighter, will be held at a funeral home in Fair Lawn. He will be laid to rest following a funeral service on Friday.

Batista is survived by his wife, daughter, and two sons.

A GoFundMe fundraiser that was started to help his family has received more than $70,000 in donations.