‘Waitress’ ends limited Broadway run early due to COVID-19 outbreak

MANHATTAN — Following the lead of “Jagged Little Pill” on Tuesday, Broadway favorite “Waitress” announced it, too, would end its run on the Great White Way as a COVID-19 resurgence sweeps through New York.

The announcement was made on Twitter Thursday evening.

We are heartbroken to announce that Waitress on Broadway will be closing effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/89wHEZkX5c — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) December 23, 2021

The show debuted on Broadway in 2016 and was a four-time Tony nominee. After closing in January of 2020, the show reopened for a limited engagement run in Sept. 2021.

The limited run had been scheduled to end just after New Year’s, but due to COVID-19 cases among the show’s company and crew, the show will instead wrap effective immediately.

“This is not how we wanted to finish our run,” the statement said, “but are so grateful to every fan and theater-lover who visited the Diner these past few months. Ticket holders will be contacted and refunded by their point of purchase. Thanks for taking us to the moon!”

“Waitress” tells the story of waitress and baker Jenna Hunterson; it features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and the book by Jessie Nelson.

Coronavirus positivity in New York City has skyrocketed in recent weeks, though hospitalizations and deaths have not increased at the same clip, primarily due to the large number of vaccinated individuals and the less-severe omicron variant.