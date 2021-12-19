Wait for COVID test at JFK airport ‘upwards of 4 hours,’ lines long around NYC

FILE – Travelers wait in line for screening near a sign for a COVID-19 testing site at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK — Flying out of JFK?

You’ll likely have problems getting a COVID test. Lines were “extremely long” on Sunday and wait times for the coronavirus test were upwards of four hours,” John F. Kennedy International Airport tweeted.

As of 8:40 p.m., officials said testing sites at the airport would close soon for the day.

“It is STRONGLY advised that you obtain a test PRIOR to coming to the airport if a negative test is required to travel to your destination,” the airport tweeted.

Lines for testing were long around New York and New Jersey on Sunday as reported COVID cases spiked and residents got ready for the holidays.

LINE TO NOWHERE: this is the point of concern we’ve reached. A line in Columbus Circle about 100 deep waiting for a COVID a test…but there’s no test crew here. They’re all just hoping they show up. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/CIxZPeRbT6 — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) December 19, 2021