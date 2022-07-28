NEW YORK (PIX11) — Vice President Kamala Harris, along with Mayor Eric Adams, is set to announce new investment efforts designed to help low-income and underserved communities.

The Thursday announcement will feature the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC.) White House officials described it as a coalition of 24 companies and foundations that, together, will invest billions in underserved communities.

Harris will be joined by Adams and by NY Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. When Harris landed in New York at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday afternoon, she was greeted Delgado. From there, she headed to Brooklyn.

They’re scheduled to speak at 2:45 p.m. Check back later for more.