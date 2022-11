UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Dozens of volunteers headed to Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side on Sunday to pack gift bags for an assortment of New York City charities.

Their efforts were art of the annual Mitzvah Day. The gifts included blankets, toiletries, hats, gloves and snacks.

Sunday marked the 17th annual Mitzvah Day. Kala Rama has more in the video above.