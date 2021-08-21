Voluntary evacuation order issued for Fire Island as Henri takes aim at LI

A “no swimming” sign is seen near Ocean Beach on Fire Island, New York on Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Henri prompted a voluntary evacuation order for residents and visitors on Fire Island Saturday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the order after forecasters predicted Henri will hit the area as a Category 1 hurricane.

Ferry service will not run on Sunday, Bellone said, so Saturday is the only chance for residents and visitors to heed the evacuation order.

“There’s no guarantee that if people call [for help on Sunday], they will be able to respond,” the county executive warned.

Additionally, Bellone said it’s unclear when ferry service to Fire Island would be restored because they don’t know what kind of damage this storm may inflict on the area.

Emergency shelters will be set up for evacuees.

Bellone also announced Suffolk’s bus service would be canceled on Sunday. Beaches and camp grounds will be closed at dusk on Saturday, the county executive said.

Henri strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday and was expected to make landfall on or near Long Island by Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a hurricane warning for Suffolk County, where Henri could make a direct hit. Officials warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding from heavy rainfall and damaging winds of 74 to 110 mph.