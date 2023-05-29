NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pleasant weather greeted New York beachgoers for a third day during the Memorial Day weekend. At some locations, red flags warned of riptides or empty lifeguard stations.

The city continues hiring staff for beaches and outdoor pools, which I said will open on June 29, 2023.

At Coney Island on Monday, the wind kicked up and sent sand into the air during the afternoon.

The Coney Island History Project opened a new exhibit that marks the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the construction of the Coney Island Boardwalk.

To the east, Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn is popular for its local and neighborhood vibe.

The parks department says for the first time, Orchard Beach in the Bronx will have 10-trip parking passes.

NYC beaches are open through September 10.