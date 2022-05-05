NEW YORK (PIX11) — The sound of a violin mixes with the sound of trains at a Lower Manhattan Subway station.

Accomplished musician Myles Gittens, a 24-year-old violinist from Barbados, transforms the entrance to the Fulton Street station into his concert hall. He won a tough audition to be a part of the MTA’s Music Under New York program.

Gittens isn’t paid by the MTA. His music inspires some commuters to tip a buck or two. Gittens can earn as much as $300 a day from his fans.

His passion for music defies the stereotypes of his instrument. Gittens’ repertoire ranges from classical to a mixture of fusion and jazz. In between those, he includes music he has written himself.

Each time he plays, he gives it 100 percent, he said. He’s hoping someone might see him and give him a chance on a big stage at Carnegie Hall or Lincoln Center.

The Music Under New York was started in 1985, according to the MTA. Mora than 350 individual performers and music ensembles participate in over 12,500 annual performances throughout the subway system.