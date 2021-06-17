Violent night in NYC: 3 dead, 7 wounded in string of shootings

NEW YORK — It was a bloody night across New York City on Wednesday after at least nine shooting incidents left three people dead and seven wounded, according to the NYPD.

Most of the gun violence was in Brooklyn, including two fatal shootings late Wednesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on West 11th Street, in front of the Marlboro Houses NYCHA complex in the Gravesend neighborhood, officials said.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. EMS transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not released, pending proper family notification. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Then, around 11:10 p.m., gunfire erupted at a backyard barbecue on Menahan Street in the Bushwick section, authorities sad.

Police said there was a dispute at the cookout that appeared to be gang-related.

Cops arrived to find a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso and left arm.

EMS rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Police were able to take a 30-year-old man into custody who was attempting to flee in a car nearby, according to the NYPD. A handgun was found in the vehicle, police said.

Release of the victim’s identity was again pending proper family notification.

The third fatal shooting of the night happened in the Bronx just before 11:30 p.m.

Cops responded to the the area of East 194th Street and Marion Avenue, in the Fordham Manor section, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old woman and her 31-year-old brother with gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The sister had apparently been waving a BB gun around and got into a dispute with another group when someone opened fire, police said.

The woman, identified as Katherine Diop, was struck in the torso, while her brother was shot multiple times, authorities said.

The siblings were rushed to an area hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Katherine Diop and said she lived nearby.

No arrests had been made in the deadly double shooting as of Thursday morning.

The string of shootings is part of a disturbing trend of gang and gun violence across New York City.

