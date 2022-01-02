Violent crime top priority for Adams with woman stabbed to death, off-duty officer shot on mayor’s first day

FILE – Eric Adams with NYPD police officers on July 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A woman was stabbed to death in Queens and an off-duty NYPD officer was shot during Eric Adams’ first hours in office, making violence a top priority for the new mayor.

The NYPD officer shot in East Harlem was just millimeters away from death after he was shot in the head. Adams met with the officer, who was released from the hospital Sunday after surgery.

A well-deserved round of applause for our officer who was injured yesterday as he leaves the hospital to continue recovering. His courage and resolve is a direct reflection of the NYPD. With dedication like this, we can accomplish anything. pic.twitter.com/ETT8KSPONU — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 2, 2022

Crime was a major priority for voters during the election. Adams was voted in, in part, based on his characterization as a law-and-order candidate. He worked in the NYPD before he turned to politics.

“For far too long, policy makers have not understood the urgency of the moment,” Adams said. “I do because I spend my life caring about how we have failed and abandoned so many New Yorkers.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting of the officer or the death of the woman.

Adams noted overall violence was on the rise in 2021. The city saw 479 murders in 2021 as of Dec. 26. There were 462 murders in 2020, which was a huge increase from the 319 murders in 2019.

“We must turn this around and we will turn this around,” he said.

Adams said he and his team are working on a plan for a plainclothes NYPD gang task force. They hope to have an official announcement and details on that shortly.