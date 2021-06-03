Violent crime in NYC rose in May compared to last year

File photo: New York Police Officers patrol on foot the subway station of Times Square on December 31, 2015 in New York City.

NEW YORK — Overall crime rates rose again in New York City in May compared to the same period in 2020, police said Thursday.

Index crime rose 22 percent, driven by a 73 percent increase in shooting incidents, a 46.7 percent increase in robbery, a 35.6 increase in grand larceny and a 20.5 percent increase in felony assault compared to May of 2020, NYPD data shows.

Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed confidence Thursday that, with the return of the court system as COVID cases continue to fall, the situation will improve.

“I think we are very confident that you’re going to see a high number of successful prosecutions in gun cases, a substantial number of major gang takedowns, taking dozens and dozens of violent individuals out all at once,” he said.

Police officials said the court changes allow the department “and its prosecutorial partners to increasingly hold drivers of violence accountable through the culmination of long-term investigations.”

“NYPD cops have shown us time and again they are willing to go in harm’s way on behalf of all New Yorkers,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “It is this commitment to our collective public safety – in tandem with the communities we serve – that will allow our great city to prevail in the challenges we face together.”