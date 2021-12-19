Vintage subway cars getting last rides before retirement

Trains in service on the Williamsburg Bridge on Wed., July 1, 2020. R-32 in temporary service as a Z. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA)

NEW YORK — A class of vintage subway cars is being retired from the New York subway system, after one last hurrah.

Trains in service on the Williamsburg Bridge on Wed., July 1, 2020. R-32 in temporary service as a J. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

The cars date back to the mid-1960s and were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it will run one train of R-32 cars on Sunday and for the next three Sundays.

“As we continue the work to modernize the transit system and improve the customer experience, it is truly bittersweet to say farewell to a fleet of historic R-32 trains that have served New Yorkers for nearly six decades,” said New York City Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano. “A significant amount of history goes along with these trains and we’re delighted that we are able to offer the opportunity to ride them one – or even a few – more times in their final days.”

They’re the last class of subways cars with a front window passengers can look out, and they have been seen in numerous movies including “Spiderman: Homecoming” and “Joker.” They’ll make their final runs on the F, D and Q lines.

Sundays, Dec. 19 and 26, 2021; and Jan. 2, 2022 R-32 Retirement Runs

Departs 2nd Av Station on the line at 10:00a.m., 12:00p.m., 2:00p.m., and 4:00p.m., making all express stops to 145th St Station on the line

line at 10:00a.m., 12:00p.m., 2:00p.m., and 4:00p.m., making all express stops to 145th St Station on the line Departs 145th St Station on the line at 11:00a.m., 1:00p.m., 3:00p.m., and 5:00p.m., making all express stops to the 2nd Ave Station on the line

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 – Final Farewell to the R-32s

To commemorate its final run, the cars will run on the original debut route from 1964, on the line (the then-BMT Brighton Line).

Departs Brighton Beach on the line at 10:00a.m., 12:30pm, 3:00p.m., 5:30pm 96th St, making express stops on the Brighton and Broadway Lines, via the Manhattan Bridge

line at 10:00a.m., 12:30pm, 3:00p.m., 5:30pm 96th St, making express stops on the Brighton and Broadway Lines, via the Manhattan Bridge Departs 96th St Station on the line at 11:00a.m., 1:30p.m., 4:00p.m., 6:30p.m. to Brighton Beach, making express stops on the Brighton and Broadway Lines, via the Manhattan Bridge