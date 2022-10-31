GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s the night when creatures and creativity take to the streets of New York City.

The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade danced through Greenwich Village for more than two hours Monday.

About 60,000 participants walked up more than a mile stretch of Sixth Avenue for this year’s festivities.

Puppets, floats and bands make the annual journey along with thousands of people in costumes.

It’s estimated that hundreds of thousands of people watch from the parade route. The parade began in 1974 as an informal procession in the village.

Good weather for the beginning of the parade helped bring it back in full force. It wasn’t held in 2020 because of COVID-19 or in 2012 because of Superstorm Sandy.

“I’m excited about it,” said Jeanne Fleming, who is the artistic and producing director of the Village Halloween Parade. “I’m looking forward to it because of the theme of ‘freedom’ and people recognizing that this is a place where you can be free and enjoy and have those ecstatic moments.”

Brooklyn United Marching Band, which is made up of students from the city, was honored as grand marshall.