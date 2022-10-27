Revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Get your costumes ready!

The 49th annual Village Halloween Parade is almost here. New York City’s spooky tradition returns to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Halloween night.

The Village Halloween Parade is known for its dazzling creativity. It features hundreds of giant puppets, more than 50 bands, dancers, artists and thousands of costume-wearing New Yorkers.

Here’s what to know about the Village Halloween Parade in 2022.

When is the Village Halloween Parade?

The Village Halloween Parade will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

What is the Village Halloween Parade route?

The Village Halloween Parade runs straight up Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to West 15th Street in Manhattan. Attendees can view the parade from both sides of Sixth Avenue from King Street to West 15th Street. The streets are usually most crowded between Bleecker Street and 14th Street, according to the Village Halloween Parade website.

What is the Village Halloween Parade theme this year?

This year’s theme is “Freedom.”

“We are encouraging glittery costumes, your best dance moves and anything that allows you to feel light, joyful, free and colorful! We’re gonna lift the spirits of the whole world!” organizers said.

Who is the Village Halloween Parade grand marshal?

This year’s grand marshal is the Brooklyn United Marching Band with “special surprise guests.”

Is the Village Halloween Parade free to attend?

The Village Halloween Parade is a free public event. However, a ticketed VIP area will help avoid crowds.

Can anyone participate in the Village Halloween Parade?

Anyone in costume can march in the Village Halloween Parade. Learn more about how to participate on the Village Halloween Parade website.

Will the Village Halloween Parade be televised?

The Village Halloween Parade will be broadcast on NY1 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PIX11 will also cover the parade on TV and on PIX11.com.

Is there a Village Halloween Parade afterparty?

The official Village Halloween Parade afterparty is being held at Webster Hall in the East Village. It will feature a $5,000 costume contest.