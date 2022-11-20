NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday.

The event was planned before Saturday’s mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs. Five people killed in that shooting.

At Sunday’s event, several people dressed all in white and wore white veils to symbolize the transgender people who died in the last year. The Sunday afternoon event was hosted by Gays Against Guns, which was founded in 2016 following the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Florida.

Ti Cersley, a committee member with G.A.G., said nearly two dozen transgender people were killed in gun violence in the last year in the United States.

“The reported number of trans deaths since 2017 has gone up 93 percent, 73 percent are by guns,” Cersley said.

Pictures of those victims were hung on the wall in an upstairs room at the Stonewall.

City Hall and other municipal buildings in New York City are glowing pink, white and blue in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance.