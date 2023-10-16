THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A vigil was held Sunday night for 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, who died after being exposed to fentanyl at a Bronx day care last month.

Three other children were hospitalized due to the exposure at Divino Nino day care. Community members who attended the vigil vowed to never let what happened at the day care happen again.

Grei Mendez, the operator of the day care center, her husband and a cousin were all indicted on murder charges in connection with the death of Dominici.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.