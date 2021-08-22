Henri causes flooding in Jersey City, New Jersey on Aug. 21, 2021. (credit: @TJ_Osterman/Twitter)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Henri may not make a direct hit in New York City or New Jersey but bands of heavy rain from the storm still caused flooding Saturday night.

Areas of Brooklyn saw over 6.3 inches of rain; Prospect Park was hit with more than 5.24 inches.

Jersey City clocked at least 3.6 inches of rain, as of Sunday morning. Some sewer drains were seen overflowing Saturday night.

Back in Brooklyn, heavy rain turned a set of stairs near Eastern Parkway behind the Brooklyn Library into a waterfall.

Waterfall on Eastern Parkway behind the Brooklyn Library #Henri #NYC pic.twitter.com/8mFqsi48iN — Let’s Get Bubble Tea 🏳️‍🌈 (@ExplainltToMe) August 22, 2021

Street flooding was also reported in the Williamsburg area.

Henry hasn’t even really hit NYC yet, and this isn’t really a flood zone, but we’ve already got some flooding in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/2sWyxMTLJ0 — Britney Christina Barcelona (@thot__tiana) August 22, 2021

Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday morning, with wind speeds around 65 mph, but forecasters and officials warned the storm still posed a serious threat to the tri-state area.

