QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A transformer burst into flames on Murdock Avenue in Queens Sunday night.

Video on Citizen App showed smoke and fire coming from the transformer around 11 p.m.

Con Edison reported that more than 400 customers in the area lost power, but it has since been restored.

