The suspects possibly connected to robberies in both Queens and Staten Island. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While engaging in conversation with an 87-year-old man, suspects stole a necklace right off his neck before replacing it with a fake. The thieves were able to do so “without ever exiting their vehicle,” police said.

The theft took place about 4:25 p.m. June 16 outside of a 190th Street residence. The suspects drove up to a the victim in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, which had a covered license plate. Police said they then spoke to the victim, claiming to be travelers from Dubai.

A theft that took place in Queens on June 16, 2022. (NYPD)

While chatting, the suspects removed the victim’s necklace and replaced it with a fake gold one. Once they secured the stolen necklace, they fled in the vehicle, police said.

Video of the encounter was shared by the NYPD.

A similar robbery took place June 26 in Staten Island, police said. The incidents aren’t well-documented enough to be considered a pattern, but are being investigated as “possibly related.”

A theft that took place in Queens on June 26, 2022. (NYPD)

During the June 26 robbery, suspects in a white Jeep approached an 81-year-old woman, who was waiting at a Clove Road bys stop. Police said the suspects “engaged the victim in conversation to draw her closer to their vehicle.” When she was within reach, they stole her jewelry before fleeing in the vehicle.

The Staten Island incident was also captured on video. An investigation is ongoing.