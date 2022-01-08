Video: Thief snatches PS5 during Brooklyn Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — A pair of individuals swindled a Facebook Marketplace seller on Dec. 26, police said Saturday.

The two men met the 20-year-old seller at about 8 p.m. in front of an 18th Avenue residence, police said. The seller agreed to sell a PS5 system — valued at about $750 — to the men.

During the deal, one of the suspects is seen approaching the seller from the front, and appears to count bills to use for payment. While that’s happening, the other suspect is seen snatching the game system from the seller, taking off on foot.

Police said the victim’s Tesla recorded the incident. No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

