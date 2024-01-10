BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Brooklyn Tower was seen swaying back and forth during strong wind gusts on Tuesday as a winter storm blew through the New York City area, video posted to Instagram shows.

“Timelapse of the Brooklyn Tower swaying in last night’s 60 mph wind gusts,” the post by WhatIsNewYork said.

The 37-second video has been viewed more than 1 million times and has been shared over 50,000 times on Instagram. It has also amassed more than 45,000 likes.

Tuesday’s intense storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the tri-state area, according to PIX11 News meteorologists.

Wind speeds topped out at 45 mph in Brooklyn, 55 mph in Midtown, Manhattan and reached 63 mph in parts of Suffolk County on Long Island, according to the National Weather Service.

A spokesperson for JDS Development Group, the management company of the Brooklyn Tower, provided a statement in response to the video.

“The building (like all tall buildings) is designed to move and performed exactly as it is engineered to do in ordinary course on a windy day,” the JDS spokesperson said.

