Video shows suspect pulling gun during Bronx scuffle

CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A verbal argument escalated rapidly Feb. 6 after one man involved displayed and fired a handgun, police said Wednesday.

The argument broke out between two men about 12:04 a.m. in front of an East Tremont Avenue business. During the verbal dispute, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 43-year-old victim several times in the left thigh and right hip.

The suspect fled on foot following the shooting, police said. He was last seen wearing a red coat.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries. Police said he is in stable condition.

