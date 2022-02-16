Video shows suspect pulling gun during Bronx scuffle

CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A verbal argument escalated rapidly Feb. 6 after one man involved displayed and fired a handgun, police said Wednesday.

The argument broke out between two men about 12:04 a.m. in front of an East Tremont Avenue business. During the verbal dispute, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the 43-year-old victim several times in the left thigh and right hip.

The suspect fled on foot following the shooting, police said. He was last seen wearing a red coat.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries. Police said he is in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

