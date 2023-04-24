MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police on Monday released a video of a female suspect who fired a gun from the rooftop of a New York City Housing Authority building in Manhattan.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. on April 7 at the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side, according to the NYPD.

The video shows the female standing on the roof, holding a gun in the air. Someone can be heard in the background egging her on to shoot the gun. PIX11 News has removed the audio from the video due to language that some may find offensive.

After the gun was fired, the suspect fled the building, police said. They remained at large, as of Monday afternoon.

No one was injured during the incident, according to the NYPD.

