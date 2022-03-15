WASHINGTON (PIX11, AP) — Officers swarmed and arrested the man accused of stalking and shooting five homeless people in New York City and in Washington D.C.

New surveillance video shows the moment the man, identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard, was taken into custody Tuesday at a D.C.- area gas station around 2:30 a.m. He briefly ran, but then put both hands up and got down on the ground as officers surrounded and cuffed him at a gas station. Officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took him into custody.

So far, he’s only been charged in D.C. and not in New York, an NYPD official said. Brevard was charged in D.C. with first degree murder, assault with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon. The NYPD and prosecutors in Manhattan were working together to bring charges against Brevard in New York.

Court records show Brevard was arrested in July 2018 on assault charges and later pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a deadly weapon. He was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in June 2019. Records show Brevard was sent to St. Elizabeths Hospital, a psychiatric facility in the District. A month later, he was deemed competent to stand trial. Soon after, records show, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison. That sentence, however, was suspended.

Brevard’s alleged string of deadly violence began in D.C. on March 3. He allegedly shot a homeless man there and then again several days later on March 8. Both victims suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds. The next day, police and firefighters responded to a tent fire and found human remains. An autopsy determined the man had been stabbed and shot before his death.

Police said Brevard then traveled north and allegedly shot two sleeping homeless men in New York. On Saturday in New York, a 38-year-old homeless man was shot as he slept in Manhattan. Another homeless man was fatally shot in the head nearby.

Brevard has no connection to New York, officials said. Police were still working Tuesday to determine how he traveled between NYC and D.C.