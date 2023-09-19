CONNECTICUT (PIX11) — A pair of thieves attacked a man in his garage on Sunday, before stealing his Aston Martin car in Connecticut, according to Westport Police.

The incident occurred at Bayberry Lane around 3:50 p.m. as the victim was returning home and pulling into his garage, police said. Then, the two masked assailants walked in and began to attack the driver while dragging him out of the car.

The thieves eventually fled the scene with the blue Aston Martin, police said. The stolen car was last seen traveling Nort on Route 8, police said. Authorities believe that the carjackers targeted the victim and followed him home.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention after the violent incident.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact us at (203)341-6080.

