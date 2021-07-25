EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Surveillance video captured a brutal beating and robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect approached the 68-year-old victim while riding a Citi Bike near the corner of Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York around 9:05 a.m.

The suspect touched the victim’s pockets and demanded his property, police said. When the victim resisted, the suspect let loose a barrage of punches and kicks, according to police and surveillance video.

WANTED for A Robbery in the vicinity of Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street. #Brooklyn @NYPD75pct on 7/24/21 @ 9:05 AM The perpetrator punched and kicked victim and removed his property. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/o5itGsfgL7 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 25, 2021

The suspect continued to punch and kick the victim after he fell to the ground, video of the attack showed. The suspect then stole the victim’s cellphone and a silver necklace before fleeing down Pitkin Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a broken wrist, broken nose and multiple cuts and abrasions, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

