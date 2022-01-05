Video: Police looking for suspects wanted in at least 8 Queens robberies

The suspect accused of eight robberies in Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

JAMAICA, Queens — About three individuals targeted victims carrying cash withdrawn from banks and ATMs in at least eight robberies between Nov. 14 and Dec. 22, police said Wednesday.

In total, more than $7,000 cash, as well as cards and wallets, has been stolen by the thieves.

The first reported incident happened Nov. 14 at about 11:50 a.m. on Jamaica Avenue.

A 30-year-old man told police he was walking on the street when he was approached by a group of people, who then punched him in the face and body. Police said the attack caused minor injuries to the victim.

The suspects stole about $180 from the first victim before fleeing on foot through Rufus King Park.

About two weeks later, a 16-year-old boy reported another robbery to police. He said he was walking along 14th Avenue at about 8 p.m. when a group approached him and demanded his property.

Police said one of the suspects displayed a firearm during the attack, while another showed a knife.

The teen gave the suspects his wallet, which had about $500 in it, before the suspects fled on foot.

On Nov. 30 at about 2:30 p.m., on 148th Street, one suspect approached a 22-year-old man and demanded money while displaying a knife. The man gave the suspect about $1,300 cash, police said.

(Credit: NYPD)

That same day, at about 5:30 p.m., a 63-year-old man who was walking on Sutphin Boulevard was pushed from behind, police said. The victim sustained injuries to his lip and chin.

The suspect removed about $1,600 cash from the fallen victim before fleeing on foot, police said.

The next four robberies all took place in December.

The fifth incident took place Dec. 14 at about 9:10 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old man was taking money out of an ATM on Hillside Avenue when a person pushed him to the ground.

The victim sustained injuries to his hands and right elbow, police said. The suspect took about $500 cash from the victim before fleeing.

On Dec. 21, at about 5:15 p.m., a suspect struck Hillside Avenue again.

Police said a 39-year-old man was walking on the street when one suspect punched him in the face, causing a laceration. The suspect then took about $2,800 cash from the victim before running away.

Two more robberies were reported on Dec. 22, one happening about 30 minutes after the other.

The first Dec. 22 robbery took place on Jamaica Avenue at about 4:55 p.m., police said.

A 61-year-old woman told police she had just withdrawn money from the bank, and was approached by a person who reached over her shoulder and stole about $480 of the cash she’d withdrawn from her hand.

Then, at about 5:30 p.m., in front of the same Hillside Avenue ATM as the Dec. 14 incident, a 49-year-old man had his wallet stolen from behind. Police said the wallet had multiple credit and debit cards inside.

The victim sustained a laceration on his hand during the robbery, police said.