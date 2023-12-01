Residents of South Jamaica are demanding answers after a shocking video was made public of a police officer repeatedly punching a 38-year-old man in the face as he resisted arrest.

“I saw the arrest,” Geovanni Snow, an eyewitness, told PIX11 News. “It was very horrible.”

The video was uploaded to the Citizen App. It has many residents here in this Jamaica neighborhood upset.

Just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the corner of 160 Street and 107 Avenue, police stated they tried to place a 38-year-old man in custody who resisted arrest.

In the video, police used a taser twice and then an officer appeared to punch the 38-year-old man at least seven times in the face.

“I see the officer punching him in the face,” Snow told PIX11 News. “They tased him. He was already on the floor. He was defenseless.”

The 38-year-old man did not have handcuffs on. That man is presently in police custody but has not been charged with any crime.

He is well-known in the neighborhood, residents said.

“He couldn’t defend himself,” Snow told PIX11 News. “It was outrageous. The whole community was out there. It was horrible.”

Police have not been able to tell PIX11 News what were the circumstances leading up to the arrest.