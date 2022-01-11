Video: Man, woman wanted for stabbing, throwing liquid on man during Midtown robbery

(Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for a pair caught on video robbing a man outside of CVS in Midtown.

The robbery happened about 8:35 p.m. Jan. 7, police said Tuesday. A 41-year-old man entering the store told police a woman solicited him for money, which he declined to give.

Later, the man left the store and was approached by the same woman and a man. The man threw an unknown liquid at the victim’s face, and then began fighting him, police said. During the struggle, the victim and man fell onto the ground, and the suspect stabbed the victim twice in the back.

After the attack, the man stole a tablet, valued at $340, from the victim. The victim fled for safety, and later sought medical treatment for his stab wounds, police said.

The man and woman were seen inside of the Times Square-42nd Street subway station, which police released images of.

