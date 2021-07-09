Cops launched a search for a man seen on video robbing another man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn (NYPD).

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Authorities launched a search for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint on a Brooklyn street last month.

It happened on June 16 around 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Prospect Place and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights, police said.

A 29-year-old man was walking along the sidewalk when the suspect approached him and displayed a firearm, police said.

The victim then drops his bag and lies on the ground as the suspect grabs his items and bag, video surveillance shows.

The suspect fled east on Prospect Place, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).