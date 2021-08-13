Video: Man flees with $500 in Bronx gunpoint robbery

Cops are searching for the man who robbed a Bronx smoke shop at gunpoint on Aug. 7, 2021 (NYPD)

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A man robbed a Bronx business at gunpoint, getting away with hundreds of dollars Monday night, police said.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at a business along Laconia Avenue and East 226th Street in the Wakefield neighborhood, police said.

A man entered the Raw 68 shop and pointed a firearm at the 23-year-old clerk who was sitting behind the counter, police said.

The victim handed over about $500 from the register, police said.

The suspect then fled.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, cops said.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident, asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Recognize him? A man entered a Bronx store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, getting away with $500.



Full story:https://t.co/2YbJPFJwAC pic.twitter.com/9uIpNT85TF — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 13, 2021

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).