CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man robbed a Brooklyn restaurant at knifepoint, fleeing with more than $100 in cash, police said.

It happened on Sunday around 7 p.m. inside the Gyro King Crown Fried Chicken restaurant along Crescent and Hill streets in Cypress Hills, police said. 

The suspect walked behind the counter, grabbed the 25-year-old employee and demanded money from the cash register as he displayed a knife, police said.

The employee opened the register and the suspect took cash, totaling about $150.

After receiving the money, the suspect then pushed the employee to the ground and brought the knife closer to his face while appearing to say something to the victim before walking away, surveillance video shows.

The suspect fled east on Hill Street, cops said.

