NEW YORK (PIX11) – Researchers and scientists at the Wildlife Conservation Society captured stunning footage of a whale swimming around their research boat off the coast of New York earlier this month.

The WCS Ocean Giants team was observing a pair of humpback whales when the tides turned and one of the giant mammals began swimming around the team’s boat.

“A truly awe-inspiring experience, one that we will always remember,” said Dr. Howard Rosenbaum, director of the WCS Ocean Giants Program. “To have this encounter with one of the largest animals on the planet right here off New York is amazing and highlights why continuing to protect these leviathans and their important habitats is so important.”

The curious whale swam around the boat for a few minutes.

Dr. Rosenbaum has conducted research on whales for over 30 years. He said this type of interaction does not happen too often. WCS research is aimed at collecting scientific information to protect large whale species.

