Cops are searching for the man who punched a doorman inside a Forest Hills apartment building June 26, 2021 (NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens — A man followed a doorman and punched him inside a Queens apartment after he was asked to leave Saturday night, police said.

It happened around 9:18 p.m. inside an apartment building along 68th Drive near Queens Boulevard in the Forest Hills neighborhood, police said.

While in the basement of the building, a 69-year-old doorman encountered a non-resident and asked him to leave, authorities said.

The suspect followed the doorman into the elevator and punched the victim in the face when they got to the first floor.

The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect fled, according to police.

The doorman suffered pain and bruising to his face and initially refused medical attention, cops said.

However, he later sought treatment at the hospital for a facial fracture, police said.

Authorities have asked for help in locating and identifying the suspect.\

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).