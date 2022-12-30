NEW YORK (PIX11) — A pair of masked crooks pointed guns at a man during a harrowing, caught-on-video home invasion bid in Bensonhurst, part of what police say is a pattern across Brooklyn and Staten Island.

In that incident, the most recent in the pattern, two assailants trained handguns at a 26-year-old man outside a home near 77th Street and 16th Avenue in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn around 4:50 a.m. Dec. 17, police said.

Surveillance footage of the incident released by investigators shows the duo, wearing hoods and facemasks, pointing their weapons at the victim as he raises his hands. Two other individuals can be seen standing at the foot of a flight of stairs outside the building during the encounter.

The armed assailants tried to wrest the victim’s cellphone from his hand, then attempted to enter the residence, officials said. However, they ultimately fled empty-handed in a dark-colored vehicle. No injuries were reported in the attempted robbery, authorities said.

The same group is also believed by investigators to be behind three incidents on Dec. 8.

In the first of those incidents, a group of assailants pulled guns on a 34-year-old man outside a home near 54th Street and Seventh Avenue in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn around 2:55 a.m., forcing their way inside, officials said.

However, they again fled in a dark-colored vehicle without taking any property, police said. No injuries were reported.

Just 20 minutes later, a 27-year-old man trying to start his car near the same intersection was boxed in by a dark gray Honda Pilot, authorities said. A group pulled the victim from his car at gunpoint, and the assailants fled in both vehicles, officials said. The carjacking victim did not report any injuries to police.

Around 6:40 p.m. that same day, the group employed a similar tactic on a 42-year-old man trying to start his car near Pulaski Avenue and Hooker Place in the Elm Park section of Staten Island, authorities said. A dark-colored vehicle boxed the victim in, then multiple assailants pistol-whipped him while trying to yank him from the car, officials said. However, the group fled in only the vehicle in which they arrived, police said. The victim declined medical attention.

Investigators ask that those with information on the incidents get in touch.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.