YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A bystander was caught on camera helping police officers in Yonkers capture a suspect who was seen stealing a package from a porch, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

A video shows 27-year-old Francisco Jose Eder Mateo, of the Bronx, taking a package from someone’s front door and putting it into a black backpack, according to authorities. Police said officers spotted Eder Mateo and were led on a brief pursuit.

A bystander is then seen getting out of his car in the video and knocking Eder Mateo down. The bystander has since been identified as a Yonkers public works employee, according to authorities.

Police said Eder Mateo has been charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He’s been released on his own recognizance, according to authorities.

