QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – The victims of a fatal car crash on the Cross Island Parkway in Queens on New Year’s Day have been identified, according to the NYPD.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Kazeem Ramsahai, of North Carolina, according to authorities. The passengers included 30-year-old Mario Ocampo, 19-year-old Dayanara Benitez-Ocampo, 23-year-old Salma Garcia-Diaz, and 20-year-old Jordy Bentances, police said. All of the passengers lived in Queens.

Police responded to the scene around 5:52 a.m. Monday. A blue Mazda sedan driven by Ramsahai was on the Whitestone Expressway approaching the southbound exit ramp to the Cross Island Expressway when it struck the center median, ending up on the Cross Island, according to authorities.

The Mazda then struck a Honda Pilot SUV that was traveling onto the exit ramp from the northbound Cross Island Parkway to the Whitestone Expressway, police said.

The 63-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital with neck and back injuries, according to authorities.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing, according to authorities.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.