NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Bronx woman and Yonkers man were indicted on charges Tuesday connected to a woman’s 2012 shooting death.

Wanda Veguilla, 41, allegedly fatally shot her 26-year-old girlfriend, Pamela Graddick, in the Bronx apartment they shared. Veguilla and John Torres allegedly disposed of Graddick’s body in a wooded area in Yonkers.

Graddick’s decomposing remains, wrapped in a garbage bag, were found weeks later on Sept. 4, 2012 officials said.

Veguilla was indicted on charges of murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said. Torres was indicted on charges of criminal facilitation in the second degree, hindering the prosecution in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence;

Police arrested Veguilla and Torres in January after years of investigating.