Victim of fatal Times Square subway shove honored in NY, CA

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Michelle Go — the victim of a violent subway crime — was honored coast-to-coast Tuesday.

In San Francisco’s Chinatown, mourners gathered to remember the 40-year-old Go, who was originally from the West Coast. Over in New York, a large crowd gathered in Times Square to honor the latest victim of random, extreme violence on the New York City subway system.

Go’s friends and coworkers said she always strived to live life to the fullest — unfortunately, that life was cut tragically short.

“We will miss you deeply,” one friend said through tears, “but know that you’ll always be in our hearts and memories.

Mayor Eric Adams, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and a host of other elected officials and community leaders also expressed their frustration with Go’s senseless death. Adams himself said Tuesday that he fears the city’s subways, and called for a plan to increase safety and intervention.

“We must ensure that we have a plan,” he said. “My deployment of law enforcement officers, matched with mental health professionals … is what we must do right now.”

While Go is Asian, the NYPD has yet to classify Go’s death as a hate crime. However, members of the Asian-American community said its no coincidence she is the latest victim in a pattern of violence committed over the last two years.

Simon Martial, the 61-year-old man who attacked Go, is facing murder charges.