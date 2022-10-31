UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train.

The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman who repeatedly punched and kicked him.

The victim is now warning fellow riders to not look or speak to anyone while using the subway system.

“I’m just so worried about everyone, and I just I hope that they are really careful and maybe not say or look at anybody anymore because anything can spark something off,” he said.

The assault happened on a 1 train near 96th Street and Broadway on Oct. 27. The victim was on his way to a gardening class. He said the man punched him repeatedly, then a woman kicked him in his head.

“He started punching me in my head. He would not stop. I never saw so much blood. People were slipping on the floor from the blood,” the 78-year-old said. “I literally thought I was going to die for the first time in my life. I thought the guy was going to kill me.”

The victim suffered bumps and bruises and needed five stitches in his head after the assault. He said violence is commonplace in the subway system, but he never thought he would experience it firsthand.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have promised many changes with one safety plan after another, but those didn’t make a difference in preventing this assault.

“There were no officers, there were no cameras on that train. No, it’s not working,” the victim said.

The victim has been using the subway system for decades and believes times have drastically changed, but he never thought his words would result in violence.

“It’s a different world. Everything has changed so much. It’s really terrible. There is no respect for people anymore,” the 78-year-old said. “I guess I better not say anything anymore to anybody because you never know.”

Police have arrested the man accused of attacking the 78-year-old, but it is possible he could be released from jail on Wednesday, which is something that’s frightening to the victim.

“He committed another crime in Brooklyn, so they called and said I have to go to court Wednesday and if don’t go he will be released from jail, just like that,” the victim said. “It just shocks me how easily they can back out on the streets. I’ve never seen anything like this.”