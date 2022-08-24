UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man who ran to help a beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said.

Vidal Hernandez said the robbers held a gun to his head just a block from where the officer was attacked. He was with a neighbor’s young child at the time.

Hernandez and the cop, identified as Muhammed Chowdhury, are both among more than a dozen victims targeted in a spree of violent robberies.

“ I saw the guy on the floor, bleeding from the eyes, the head and the ears,” he said about the wounded officer.

Chowdhury, 48, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain. He was placed into a medically induced coma, but was awake on Wednesday, though still unable to speak, sources said.

Friends and family of Chowdhury say he’s a good man. They’re praying for his recovery.

There have been at least 19 similar incidents across the Bronx and Queens since Aug. 1. At least four people are being sought in connection to the pattern, according to authorities. Typically, three of the assailants accost the victim, while a fourth waits nearby in a car.

